Fiduciary Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 106,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 80,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,243. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.