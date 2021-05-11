Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.93 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.69.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

