Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.89.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -341.56. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

