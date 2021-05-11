Financial Survey: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) versus Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Falcon Minerals and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 10.72% 1.90% 1.60% Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 6.10 $14.35 million $0.31 15.65 Talos Energy $927.62 million 1.09 $58.73 million $3.56 3.47

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Falcon Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

