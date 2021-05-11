Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Cap of $206.33 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $17.41 or 0.00031244 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $206.33 million and $18.48 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,735.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.61 or 0.07124025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.69 or 0.02513109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00646769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00189246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00784348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.99 or 0.00635132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.40 or 0.00512059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,848,363 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

