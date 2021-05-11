First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 187,983 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.34% of First Solar worth $31,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 58.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

