Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.08.

Fiverr International stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53. Fiverr International has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

