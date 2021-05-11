Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,033 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86.

