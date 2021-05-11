Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

WMT stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 178,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. The firm has a market cap of $391.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.