Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. 80,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,919. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

