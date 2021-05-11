Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 641,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

