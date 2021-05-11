Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

ES stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. 22,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

