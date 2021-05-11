Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.05. 10,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,593. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96.

