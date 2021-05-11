FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.88.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $295.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.53 and its 200 day moving average is $270.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

