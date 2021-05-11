FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

FPAY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,948. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

