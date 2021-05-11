Fly Leasing (FLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FLY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Earnings History for Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit