Fly Leasing (FLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE FLY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.02.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
