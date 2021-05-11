Fly Leasing (FLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FLY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

