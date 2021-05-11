Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 82 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.51. The company had a trading volume of 205,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.48. The company has a market capitalization of $353.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

