Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.91. 156,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,152. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

