Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.97 and its 200-day moving average is $353.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $238.58 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

