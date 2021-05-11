Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

