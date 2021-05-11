Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88,629 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 3,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,831. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

