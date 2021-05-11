Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.70. 430,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 347.15, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

