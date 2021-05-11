Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 37,431 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $46.23.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FORR. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

