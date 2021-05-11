Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

