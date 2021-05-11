Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIO. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $77,420. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $367.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit