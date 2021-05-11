Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIO. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $77,420. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $367.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.