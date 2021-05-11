Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 2,518 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 829,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $175,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

V stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

