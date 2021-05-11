Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 137.64 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.80 million and a P/E ratio of 45.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.88. Franchise Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92).
Franchise Brands Company Profile
