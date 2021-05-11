Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 137.64 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.80 million and a P/E ratio of 45.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.88. Franchise Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92).

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

