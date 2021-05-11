Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$198.42.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$179.36 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

