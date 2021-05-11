Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 36,764 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

