Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

