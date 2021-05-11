Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.
Shares of BEN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
