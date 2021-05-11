Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

