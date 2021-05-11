Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

About Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit