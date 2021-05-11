French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.79 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 19.95 ($0.26), with a volume of 129,909 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company has a market cap of £19.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.79.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.