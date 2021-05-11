Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

FRPT opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.32, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.