FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 859,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Earnings History for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit