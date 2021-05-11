FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 859,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

