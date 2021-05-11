FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. 39,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 171,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.