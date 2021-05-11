Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Futu were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $10,460,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 6.1% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

FUTU opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

