FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

