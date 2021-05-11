FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFG. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577 shares of company stock valued at $444,685 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

