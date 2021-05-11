FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evolent Health, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $15,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $7,145,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,670,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

