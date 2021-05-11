FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Lifted by Analyst

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TT. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.66 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

