FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Cut by M Partners

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.
Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter.
