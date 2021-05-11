FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Cut by M Partners

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Get Wi-Lan alerts:

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.