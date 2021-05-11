FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

