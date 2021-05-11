FY2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSIC. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.97 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,599 shares of company stock worth $4,766,998. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

