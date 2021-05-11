FY2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSIC. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.97 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,599 shares of company stock worth $4,766,998. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit