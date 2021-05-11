FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Increased by Cormark (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.91.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$41.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 94.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.20. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$16.87 and a 52 week high of C$47.78.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

