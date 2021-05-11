FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.95.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $17.72 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $539.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

