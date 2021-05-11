G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $830.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6,498.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit