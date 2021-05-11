G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $830.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6,498.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.