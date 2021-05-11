Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Galapagos has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

