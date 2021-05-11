GAPS 24 Hour Volume Hits $227.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $227.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,682.88 or 1.00707271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00235761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001818 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

