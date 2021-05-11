Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,666 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

