Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $266.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gartner offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Due to these positives, shares of Gartner have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $231.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 12-month low of $106.57 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,666 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

